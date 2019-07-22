The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is asking citizens to be aware of a method that was used to burglarize a home while the owner was there.
The UCSO says a home on High St. in Athena, Ore., was burglarized Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., an elderly man was contacted at his residence by a woman who asked him to step out onto the back deck of his home to talk about church.
While the man was outside talking to the woman, the UCSO says another individual entered the home and burglarized it. The woman then left on foot.
Police say items stolen from the residence include a .40 caliber handgun. An investigation is ongoing.
The female was described as 30-40 years old with shoulder-length brown hair wearing an orange and white shirt and jeans. A citizen reported seeing a woman with that description getting into a Jeep Wrangler 4 door with half doors and no top.
The UCSO wants citizens, especially elderly who are living alone to report any suspicious activity. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact dispatch 541-966-3651. Ref Case 19-0988.