Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death in Spokane apartment complex

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an apartment complex in Spokane.
Deputies say they were called for a welfare check and when they went to a woman's apartment in the 4900 block of E. Upriver Drive on Wednesday.
After conducting an initial investigation, deputies entered the apartment and found an uncooperative man inside and detained him. During a sweep of the apartment, they also found the deceased woman.
They later learned that man had an unrelated felony warrant out of state, and took him into custody.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the woman after determining identification and cause and manner of death when it becomes appropriate.
Investigators expect to be at the scene for most of Wednesday evening.
The investigation remains active and ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.