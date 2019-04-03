Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death in Spokane Valley

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an apartment complex in Spokane Valley.
Deputies say they were called for a welfare check and when they went to a woman's apartment, they found her dead and a man inside who was not cooperative. They later learned that man had a felony warrant out of state, and took him into custody.
So far they have not said if he has anything to do with the woman's death. This is a developing story, check back for updates.