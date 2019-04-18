BONNER COUNTY, ID.- Bonner County Sheriff's Office needs help from the publix finding a woman last seen in the Sagle area.
78-year-old Sharon Palkki is about 5' 3" and weights about 140 lbs. She is described as having hazel colored eyes, and grey hair. Palkki was last seen wearing black pants and a turquoise shirt.
Palkki drives a red 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, with Idaho state plates 7BN2860.
She was last seen in the Sagle area.
Authorities ask that if you have seen her or have any information to please call 911.