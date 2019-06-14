KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a online scam circulating in the area regarding a Facebook message about a Publisher's Clearing House.
A Kootenai County resident received a message on Facebook Messenger from what they believed was a friend asking if they had received their money yet.
The message told the citizen they had won the Publisher's Clearing House and they needed to contact an agent via text message at 401-542-8631 to claim $150,000.
The Sheriff's Office said fortunately this citizen recognized it was a scam and didn't call the agent, but wanted to spread the word in case anyone else received a similar message.
"This is just one of many new online scams to be aware of and citizens should be referred to the FBI-Internet Crime Complaint Center at iC3.gov or the National Fraud Information Center at Fraud.org," KCSO suggested.