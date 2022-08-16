Sheriff's deputy raises money to get kids new bikes in Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff's Office
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Deputy Zane Bundy with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) raised money to buy two new bicycles for a family who had fallen victim to thieves. 
 
According to GCSO on Facebook, two electric bikes were stolen from a garage. The family explained to deputies that their kids respect enforcement officers and that the loss of the bikes would be a huge impact on the family.
 
Deputy Bundy then organized a fundraiser with his fellow GCSO members, and raised enough money to buy two new bikes for the kids.
 
The bikes were delivered to the kids on Sunday.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!