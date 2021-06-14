Sheriff's Office investigating fatal single-car crash in South Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed the sole occupant.
According to SCSO, deputies responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Sunday on the 18300 block of E. Belmont Road.
The truck was found down an embankment in a wooded area north of the road.
The driver was found dead at the scene. Spokane County Fire District 8 secured the Ford F150 to prevent it from rolling further down the embankment.
Traffic Unit Investigators determined the F150 was westbound on Belmont when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the roadway, went over a steep embankment, and rolled. The driver was no wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.