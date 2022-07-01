Directly from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office:
Spokane Valley Deputies are attempting to locate a missing/vulnerable juvenile, 12-year-old Dakotah M. Boyd. He was reported as a runaway, but we are trying to locate him to check his welfare due to his special needs.
If you have seen Dakotah M. Boyd, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10083055.
On June 30, 2022, at approximately 10:15 pm., Dakotah’s mother called and reported him as a missing/runaway. He has run away in the past but has returned or been located soon after. His mother is concerned, and we are asking for the public’s help finding Dakotah M. Boyd.
Dakotah M. Boyd is an Autistic, 12-year-old AI/AN male, approximately 5’01”, 120 lbs., with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at approximately 8:00 am. at his home in the area of E. Broadway Avenue and N. Adams Road in Spokane Valley.
Dakotah is known to go to Wal-Mart on Broadway Avenue and likes the downtown area of Spokane. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Levi’s logo, light blue shorts, and light blue shoes.
If you have seen Dakotah M. Boyd or know of his location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10083055.