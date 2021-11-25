SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Sheriff's Office announced they will be replacing the current patch worn on officers' shoulders. The new patch features a retro logo used in the mid to late 1950s.
The choice to incorporate a logo designed in the 1950s represents the Office's, "...longstanding dedication and service to our community while ushering in a new era and generation of Deputies with pride and professionalism."
The current patch was implemented in 1972, so it has seen nearly 50 years of use.
"The change comes from a desire for a new design while connecting with the history of our agency," the announcement reads.
The new patches are approved for service as of the announcement and will be phased into implementation over the next few months.