UPDATE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the two boys who were previously missing from the Spokane Valley have been found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane Valley Deputies are trying to find two young brothers who deputies believe may have run away.
11-year-old Donivin M. Oliver and 12-year-old Matthew I. Oliver have been missing since Tuesday morning.
The boys parents called deputies around 7:30 A.M. and said the two boys might have run away from their home in east Spokane Valley.
Their bicycles and backpacks are missing, and they were upset due to a family discussion the previous night.
Deputies describe Donivin Oliver as an 11-year-old white male, approximately 4’06”, 80 pounds, blonde hair, and hazel green/blue eyes.
Matthew Oliver is described as a 12-year-old white male, approximately 4’06”, 80 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.
The bicycles they may be riding are described as a blue 10-speed mountain bike and a teal and gray beach style bicycle with fenders. Both juveniles are believed to have backpacks with them, one black and one red.
They ran away once before and were located near the Liberty Lake beach/boat launch area, off Molter Road.
If you have seen Donivin M. Oliver or Matthew I. Oliver or know of their location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
