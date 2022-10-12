LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said an earlier alert is no longer active for Loon Lake residents. A release with information is expected to come on Thursday.
Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 11 p.m.
Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside, lock their doors and not to answer the door for anyone they don't know due to a potentially armed and dangerous suspect in the area.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office shared the warning at about 6 p.m., adding there is a large law enforcement presence in the area of the 4000 block of SR 395 South.