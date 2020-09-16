The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a scam that has taken thousands of dollars from people.
SCSO said the scam involves unsolicited phone calls or emails stating you owe money or from people trying to sell you services.
SCSO said one victim received a phone call from someone named "Austin Parker" who claimed he worked for a company called "360 Total Security."
He told the victim that her McAfee Security for her computer was about to expire and wanted to know if she would switch to 360 Total. He stated they would refund the victim $117 if she wanted to change, and she agreed.
“Parker” told the victim he accidentally sent her $117,777 and asked her to please refund the money with a cashier’s check. The victim went to her bank, obtained two checks totaling over $116,000 and sent them via UPS as requested.
According to SCSO, "Parker" later asked for another $79,670 because there was an issue with one of the checks.
The victim was later informed the $117,777, which showed as a deposit into her account, was fraudulent. The bank is now conducting a fraud investigation.
If you receive a scam call, SCSO said to report it to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357.
