SPOKANE, Wash. - Get the paint brushes out, the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park will receive fresh paint and some minor repairs.
It will be closed from today for about 3 weeks. The wagon has not received any significant repairs since its construction 33 years ago.
It will cost about $73,000 for the repairs and according to the city, Sherwin Williams has generously donated the paint.
The project includes stripping all existing paint and rust, making minor metal repairs, and applying new primer and paint to match the original.
Well, the facelift is taking place the perimeter around the sculpture will be fenced off and tented.
Paved pathways in the vicinity will remain primarily open. It was created by artist Ken Spiering for the centennial celebration of children in 1989.