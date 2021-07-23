UPDATE: JULY 23 AT 8:30 A.M.
The Sherwood Fire near Wellpinit is now burning 441 acres and is 30% contained, officials said Friday morning.
Crews will continue to extend the containment line on the north side of the fire.
CURRENT EVACUATIONS:
- Level 3: Cottonwood Road east of Drum Road west of Wilkinson Road
- Level 2: East of Wilkinson Road, including the Boardman housing area
No structures have been lost to this fire.
UPDATE: JULY 22 AT 6 A.M.
The Sherwood Fire burning on the Spokane Reservation is now 375 acres, according to Stevens County Fire District 1.
Fire progression slowed and Thursday, crews and air support will work on the fire throughout the day.
UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 6:00 P.M.
According to Spokane Tribal Police, there are now level 3 (go now) evacuations in place for Seyler Flats.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE RESERVATION, Wash. - A wildfire on Drum Road is prompting level 3 (go now) evacuations from NW Drum Road and Cottonwood Road to Wilkinson Road.
NE Drum Road is under level 2 (get ready to go now) evacuation orders.
A shelter for evacuees is being set up at Wellpinit High School & Ford Youth Center.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.