WELLPINIT, Wash. - There is a dog awaiting emergency surgery on the Spokane Indian Reservation, after she was shot in the mouth earlier this month, the bullet still lodged in her shoulder.
“It’s gut-wrenching, I don’t know how somebody could do that,” Allison Burke said.
Burke works full-time at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, but her true passion is working with animals; specifically, horses on the reservation in Wellpinit. However, when a call came in to help an injured dog, Burke jumped into action.
“We’re not a shelter, but we couldn’t ignore this dog,” Burke said.
Temporarily named “Bullet” for the bullet that is still lodged in her shoulder, this Boxer mix, three to four-year-old dog is in need of critical care after someone shot her in the mouth; it is unknown if the shot was intentional or an accident, but it is assumed it was made from a far distance.
The damage, not fatal. But still, severe.
“Her lower jaw is shattered, both sides beyond repair,” Burke said. “She will still be able to eat and drink, but her tongue will hang.”
She is sweet, gentle, and full of love. Bullet is also in search of her forever home, after her previous owners on the reservation cannot take care of her anymore.
Her surgery is scheduled for the end of January – a GoFundMe is up and running for Bullet, to help raise money for the veterinary funds. The current goal is $1,500 – so far, $1,000 has been raised.
If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe – click here.
The biggest goal, however, is to find a family who wants to bring Bullet into their home after her surgery is complete – giving her a fresh start, a new life. If you’re interested in adopting or fostering Bullet, you can email: spqnihorses@gmail.com