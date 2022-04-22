Ground breaks ate Doris Morrison Learning Center "The ability to have this kind of open space is unique, and having a learning center and the wetlands is absolutely fantastic," Olson said.

"'Tis strange, is it not, that a mountain range,

if scanned from close up in view

looks oldish, worn and faded out

as if it has never been new?

But if that same range is viewed from afar,

we think it's superb."

-Excerpt from "Distant Enchantment," written exactly 100 years ago by Doris Morrison

The poem Doris wrote in 1922 while attending the University of Washington was read in its entirety by her cousin, Dan Olson, on Thursday, with the backdrop of the Saltese Flats Wetlands, revealing the beauty and truth in her century-old words and bringing them back to life once again.

It was 17 years ago when Doris's son, Bud, was approached by Spokane County to sell off part of the land that his family had homesteaded. The decision was one Bud didn't take lightly, but ultimately, after a lot of thought, he agreed to sell, under a few conditions.

"We'll do that, Bud," was the answer Bud recalled receiving to his various requests, including one to honor his mother.

"I want you to build a learning center in honor of my mother," Bud listed as his last condition.

"I just don't want a 30' x 30' shack with a toilet in it," Bud joked in his retelling of the story Thursday.

But again, he was met with, "We'll do it, Bud."

However, these things move slow, and the center to honor his mother went through various incarnations and overcame multiple obstacles, including budgeting shortfalls, working around the location of a new school in the Central Valley School District, and a pitch or two to Olympia for more funding, spearheaded most recently by County Commissioner Mary Kuney.

"We actually had so many community members come together to make this project happen," Kuney said. "Seeing the wetlands like we do, to be able to preserve that for the future... to be able to have this treasure for our community here in the Valley I think is huge."

And on Friday, the community came one step closer to adding onto the treasure that is the Saltese Flats Wetlands, as ground officially broke on the Doris Morrison Learning Center.

"The Doris Morrison Learning Center is an investment in the future, the community, in families and partnerships," Commissioner Kuney said in a release. "It will be a resource for educators, a natural wonderland for visitors, a community gathering place—and the incredible legacy of the Morrison family."

The Doris Morrison Learning Center will include exterior and interior educational and exhibit areas, trail access to the wetlands, utilities infrastructure and ample parking.

As the Valley continues to grow and more houses close in on the wetlands, Olson is happy the area he grew up playing and hunting on will remain just as it was for future generations to enjoy.

"The ability to have this kind of open space is unique, and having a learning center and the wetlands is absolutely fantastic," he said.

While the seats were full at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, on either side of the podium stood two pictures of Doris, one when she was younger and one when she was older, as her son Bud retold the tale of getting his mother's learning center off the ground. While Doris wasn't physically there, Bud knew his mom was still in attendance.

"She's looking down," Bud said. "She's saying, 'You did a hell of a job'."

The Doris Morrison Learning Center is now under construction and is scheduled to open up sometime in the spring of 2023.