We've been enjoying a very nice and mild run of weather across the Inland Northwest as of late! In fact, with high temperatures once again into the 60s on Wednesday, we've now seen a stretch of 8 days in a row with temperatures above 60°! You might say we've gotten a little spoiled.
A gradual shift in our weather pattern will start on Thursday, and bring about some fairly drastic changes by the start of next week. Bringing us back to reality.
For the last 8 days, warmer air has been streaming in from the southwest, bringing about our above average temperatures. However, a cold front arriving Thursday night/Friday will eventually shift the jet-stream so that our airflow is out of the north-northwest by Sunday, triggering a 10-15° drop in our high temperatures. Falling into the mid-50's by Sunday afternoon.
And it's not just the high temperatures that will be impacted. With cooler air coming out of the north, overnight temperatures will fall back into the 30's. Some communities in the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho may even dip below freezing by Sunday night! (hopefully you've held off on planting)
Showers will also be possible during this shifting weather pattern both Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. It might even be cold enough in some of those northern valleys Saturday night to see some wet snow mixing in with the rain! Although any accumulations would likely be very minimal, if any at all.
Long-range indications hint that temperatures will warm back up into the 60's again by the end of next week, hopefully setting us up for decent conditions on Bloomsday Sunday!
It is in fact Spring, where the weather likes to change on a dime...so keep your head on a swivel, and keep checking in for updates on the changing conditions!
