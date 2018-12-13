SPOKANE, Wash. - Cloudy headlights pose a major safety risk to not only other drivers but pedestrians.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety more than half of all car crash fatalities happen at night with 25 percent of those accidents occurring on unlit roads.
Most responsible car owners check their cars for wear and tear. But what about cloudiness in your headlights?
Roman Fedin is the owner of a mobile headlight restoration business and says people with older cars and trucks are more likely the ones who need them to be restored or replaced "Some I've seen that are bad some aren't so bad that was probably the worst I've seen on a semi truck," said Fedin.
So what causes headlights to turn cloudy and yellow? The sun and heat are to blame. Both of those combined wear down the plastic coating on the headlamps dirt and grime from daily driving also play a factor.
Trooper Jeff Sevigney says visibility on your drive is never a bad thing "Having good functioning headlights is just as important as your tires, your break lights, your breaks for that matter. They're an intricate part of the vehicle," said Trooper Sevigney.
AAA found that deteriorated headlights only allow 20% of the light to get out. So what can you do to clear the cloudiness? There's good news because you have a couple of options: You can pay hundreds of dollars to replace them altogether, have a professional come and clear them for you, and or you can do it yourself with a kit that can be found at any automotive supply store.
Now by restoring them yourself or having a professional do them for you returned the light output by about 70 percent.