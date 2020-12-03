It looks like shipping carriers might need to get some more Reindeer if they want to keep up with Americans' online ordering habits this year. Fueled by both the holidays and the pandemic, shoppers are turning to the internet now more than ever for the majority of their shopping needs.
This year, in the five day stretch that included Black Friday and Cyber Monday, online shopping increased by a whopping 44% over last year, according to the National Retail Federation. This record breaking increase in orders have put shipping companies in crisis mode as they struggle to keep up with demand.
United Parcel Service (UPS) reported that they reached their allotted capacity ahead of Black Friday, telling drivers to stop picking up packages at six major retailers including Nike, Gap, and Macy's. The Wall Street Journal suggests that this move by UPS was made to help maintain the company's performance standards.
UPS isn't the only group fighting to regain control of the system. In an attempt to alleviate the strain on its own fulfillment centers, Amazon announced that they are offering a rebate for some of the company's digital products if customers select the 'No-Rush Shipping' method.
While shipping companies are struggling to keep up with demand, e-commerce sales are going through the roof. Consumers spent an estimated $9 billion online for Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics.
Shopify, which houses over a million merchants globally, recorded an increase in Black Friday sales of almost 75%, or $2.4 billion per Retail Brew. Their stock is up 160% this year, largely due to the pandemic causing a seismic shift to online purchasing. The Associated Press reported that Black Friday traffic this year was down 52% from last year.
Experts predict that shopping will continue to trend online, even after the pandemic shows up in our rearview mirror. With customers becoming increasingly comfortable shopping from home, e-commerce has created new programs and technology to keep up with demand.
