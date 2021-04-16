'Shocked and saddened:' FedEx on shooting at facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Eight people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday night. According to police, the gunman killed himself.
FedEx released the following statement: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."