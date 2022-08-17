Police lights - Vault

PENDLETON, Ore. - A shooting at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, Oregon has left three people wounded.

The suspect is currently in custody.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!