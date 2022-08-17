PENDLETON, Ore. - A shooting at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, Oregon has left three people wounded.
The suspect is currently in custody.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.
...Evacuation Immediate... The following message is transmitted at the request of SCFD3. ...LEVEL 3 EVACUATION... LEAVE NOW! Spokane County Fire District 3 is working a brush fire on Highway 195. Those living from Excelsior on the South... Degray on the West... Hangman Creek on the East... Mullen Hill where it meets 195 at the North. Monitor phone and media for more information....
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100, with overnight lows in the 60s. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Cheney, Hayden, Rathdrum, Republic, Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kettle Falls, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...From Noon today to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of this heatwave. Upper 90s and triple digits will be common as temperatures climb near record highs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
