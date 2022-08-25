SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park.
The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
SPD is still in the initial phase of their investigation but said they believe a large group of people were in the park around 3 a.m. when shots were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check and reference 2022-20149268.