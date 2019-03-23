Warm up 1.JPG

Courtesy of Torrey Vail

SALT LAKE CITY - The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears are facing off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday. 

You can watch the teams battle for a spot in the Sweet 16 on TBS starting with tip off at 4:10 p.m.

Gonzaga prepares for round 2

