UPDATE:
Police believe based on the initial investigation that the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public.
The suspect is still at large.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the downtown area on Riverside and Howard.
Police say that one person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They also say that the victim was not cooperative with police, so they are working to find more information on the incident from witnesses in the area.
The suspect remains at large but witnesses say they saw a man running from the scene of the shooting shortly after it occurred. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and the area will remain blocked off for some time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.