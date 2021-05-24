UPDATE: MAY 24 AT 2:03 P.M.
CORRECTION: Spokane police say they are looking for a single suspect. Not two.
SPD said they spoke with the victim, who was aimed at but was not shot. They said at least one shot was fired.
Police still believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting near the corner of E. Cataldo Ave. and N. Madelia St. has drawn a heavy police presence to the area and had Stevens Elementary on lockdown.
There are reportedly two suspects in the shooting. One on foot and one in a car.
Stevens Elementary School was put on lockdown but that has since been lifted.
Police and K9 units are searching for the suspects. No arrests have been made.
The shooting is not believed to be random. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. KHQ is on the scene and will update you as information becomes available.