MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and injured two others early Sunday morning.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD), the shooting happened after a fight between two groups just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 13 near the 800 block of Loop Drive. One person is dead and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. You are urged to call Moses Lake dispatch at 509-762-1160 if you have information regarding this incident.

MLPD continues to investigate.

