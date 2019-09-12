NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - A shooting in the Nine Mile Falls area was initially reported as a road rage incident.
According to authorities, one person was shot in the chest but they were conscious at the time they were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
One person is in custody and there is no threat to the public, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Lowell Road is closed at Seven Mile, drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.