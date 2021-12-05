SPOKANE, Wash. - At around 9 p.m. Saturday night, Spokane Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of E. Sanson and N. Lidgerwood. According to the release, the 911 caller said a friend of hers had been shot and was in and out of consciousness.
Once on scene, SPD provided immediate medical attention to the victim. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took over care.
The victim was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SPD Major Crimes Detectives are processing the scene, though no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 with the reference case#2021-20208036.