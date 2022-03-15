PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two Pierce County Sheriff's Office deputies are in the hospital, and a suspect is dead, after a shoot out in Spanaway.
The deputies were shot following a planned SWAT operation Tuesday morning, Pierce County's Sargent Darren Moss told KIRO 7 Seattle. Pierce County Sheriff's Ed Troyer described the suspect as a "three-strike violent felon."
Heavy police activity in the 19000 blk of Pacific Ave S. Please avoid the area. Media: stage in shopping complex parking lot in SE corner of Pacific Ave S and 176th St. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Qw12DYhnGL— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 15, 2022
Troyer said the suspect was in a stolen car. When the he was pulled over, the sheriff's office said he didn't want to cooperate, which lead to a shoot out between deputies and the man. The suspect was shot and killed by deputies, and two deputies were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Troyer told KIRO 7 Seattle that one of the deputies is in "grave" condition. The other deputy is undergoing surgery and is expected to live.
Right now, the Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.