SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting in Spokane's Logan Neighborhood led to a standoff between multiple persons of interest and law enforcement from several agencies in Liberty Lake Saturday afternoon.
According to the Spokane Police Department, one person was found at the scene in Spokane near the intersection of East North Foothills Road and Hamilton Street. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At the scene in Liberty Lake, a person who had sustained a gunshot wound earlier was treated, according to a spokesperson with the Spokane Police Department. Multiple people were detained without incident, however police were still searching for more persons of interest.
Police couldn't say whether there was an ongoing threat to the public, because they don't yet know the relationship between people involved.
As of 6 p.m., East Mission Avenue in both directions was closed near North Aladdin Road in Liberty Lake. East North Foothills Road remained closed between Cincinnati Street and Hamilton in Spokane.
Officers from SPD, the Spokane Valley Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the Liberty Lake Police Department officers were all involved in the standoff in Liberty Lake.