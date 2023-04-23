Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Until 945 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 748 PM PDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Thunderstorms are capable of producing rain rates of up to an inch per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Dishman, Trentwood, Green Acres, Otis Orchards, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Opportunity, Veradale and Marshall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away from large puddles that form across roadways. Reduce speeds on roads with puddles to avoid hydroplaning. &&