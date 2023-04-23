SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is searching for a gunman after a reported shooting in West Central Sunday afternoon.
At 4 p.m. on April 23, SPD responded to the report of a victim saying a man had shot at them but missed and they were trapped upstairs while the gunman was on the main level.
When officers arrived to the 2100 block of west Sharp Avenue, they evacuated the home including an immobile child.
SPD says it was unclear to officers where the gunman was as they were receiving information that he was both inside the home and had fled.
According to SPD, there was visible evidence of gunfire matching the victim's report.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched the home and surrounding area for the suspect. He has not been located at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call crime check at 509-456-2233.
SWAT, Hostage negotiators, the Explosive Disposal Unit, the Air unit and the Spokane Valley Fire Department all assisted with this incident. This case remains under investigation.
Last Updated: April 23 at 8:50 p.m.
Last Updated: April 23 at 7:20 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) and SWAT are responding to a shooting in West Central.
Around 3:56 p.m. on April 23, SPD responded to reports of a man getting shot at near the 2100 Block of west Sharp Avenue.
According to SPD, there were four people inside the home, including an immobile child, at the time of the shooting. SPD said the suspect is a man known to law enforcement. The victim was not hit.
SWAT entered the home to rescue the child but could not detain the suspect without a search warrant. Currently, SPD is awaiting a search warrant to get the suspect, however, police believe he may have left the scene.
There is no emergency stay in home order as SPD believes this was a targeted incident.
This incident remains under investigation.