SPOKANE, Wash. - Several schools in northeast Spokane were placed in a modified lockdown Wednesday morning, after learning suspects from a nearby shooting may in the area.
According to Spokane Public Schools, Demiss, Cooper, Regal, Shaw, On Track Academy and NEWTech will remain in "Secure & Teach" for the remainder of the school day.
"Secure & Teach" is a modified lockdown where all external doors are locked, but instruction remains as normal inside the school.
SPS said it will keep those schools in "Secure & Teach" until the Spokane Police Department tells them police activity has resolved in the area.
Updated Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a possible shooting near Crestline and Euclid Avenue.
SPD said Bemiss Elementary school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. There are no reports of other schools being on lockdown at this time.
No injuries have been reported, and SPD is searching the area for the suspects who ran from the scene.
