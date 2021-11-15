Colorado shooting

AURORA, Colorado - Police in Aurora, Colorado are reporting a shooting near a Aurora high school that sent five people between the ages of 14-17 to the hospital. 

Aurora Central High School, located across the road from the shooting scene. Is on a "secured perimeter" modified lockdown. 

Police do not have a suspect yet. Whoever committed the shooting has fled. 

This is developing story, check back for updates. 

