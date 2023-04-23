SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) and SWAT are responding to a shooting near West Central.
Around 3:56 p.m. on April 23, SPD responded to reports of a man getting shot near the 2100 Block of west Sharp Avenue.
According to SPD, there were four people inside the home, including an immobile child, at the time of the shooting. SPD says the suspect shot at the victim who was not hit.
SWAT entered the home to rescue the child but could not detain the suspect without a search warrant. Currently, SPD is awaiting a search warrant to get the suspect, however, police believe he may have left the scene.
There is no emergency stay in home order as SPD believes this was a targeted incident.
This incident remains under investigation.