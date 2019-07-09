An Investigation Discovery show will feature the 2016 shooting of Coeur d'Alene Pastor Tim Remington, as an episode of the series "Shadows of Death" is set to premiere this week.
The episode of the brand-new series will air on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. PT and takes a deeper look into when Pastor Remington was shot six times by Kyle Odom outside the Altar Church on March 6, 2016.
"The episode will explore the 2016 shooting, where Pastor Tim Remington was attacked in a church parking lot in broad daylight," a description for the show reads. "The episode will share how a massive manhunt ensued to catch the shooter, yet across town, Terry Odom and his family were starting their own search for their missing veteran son."
"But later the two worlds collide, and answers are revealed surrounding the popular pastor’s shooting."
Pastor Remington survived the shooting after one of the six bullets became lodged near his brain, while others hit him in the back, shoulder and pelvis.
Odom was later arrested in Washington D.C. by the Secret Service for throwing objects over the White House fence. Odom had previously sent KHQ a manifesto prior to being arrested. In court, he apologized to Pastor Remington, blaming hallucinations that caused him to believe the Pastor was an alien living in disguise.
Odom was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and is serving a 10-year fixed sentence.