SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday evening Police reported a shooting near a fast food restaurant between two vehicles on Heroy and Division. No injuries were reported and police are still investigating.
Police were dispatched to a fast food restaurant in the 4400 block of N. Division after reports of multiple gunshots being fired between two vehicles.
The Police spoke to one of the victims from the shooting, who reported seeing a vehicle approach him driven by a man he did not recognize. The unknown man shot at him as he drove by heading west bound. He retrieved his own handgun from his car and returned fire when the car came back around a second time. Neither the man or his vehicle were struck by any bullets.
A witness who was working on a nearby building reported looking out the window of the building when it shattered from a rogue bullet. Upon investigation, a man found the bullet lodged in the window frame. Two other witnesses reported hearing the gunshots and believed they may have caught the gunfire on surveillance systems.
SPD officers recovered the rogue bullet from the window frame and collected other evidence at the scene. There were no other reported victims or witnesses at the scene.
Authorities are urging anyone with evidence to call crime check at 456-2233 and reference the SPD report #20202-20200240
