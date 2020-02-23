SPOKANE, Wash. — Heavy police activity a few block off Freya on Pacific was the result of a pursuit of a shooting suspect. At least one person is in custody according to the Spokane Police Department.
According to SPD, the situation began with a shooting call in Spokane Valley. Deputies began pursuing their suspect and caught up with him near Pacific and Rebecca.
Law enforcement from all over the region responded to the incident.
Details of the shooting are not yet known. No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated as information is received.
