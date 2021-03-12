Sirens and lights lit the early morning darkness in Spokane Valley, with reports of a possible shooting and active scene early Friday morning.
Authorities were at the corner of E. Mansfield Ave. and N. Perrine Rd. near the Perrine Court Apartments. Authorities had told people living in the area to stay in their homes. Around 5:50 am Friday morning, it was determined that there was no longer a threat to the public.
KHQ spoke to a sergeant with Major Crimes at the scene. Police were first called to the apartments after someone had called in and said he had been robbed.
Police found out that two people had agreed to meet up with the person that was robbed for an apparent sale, and it didn't go as planned.
A gun was involved in the exchange, and shots were fired.
Police could not confirm whether or not the person who was robbed was hit with a gunshot, but he that person was injured and taken to the hospital.
Police have both suspects in custody, and there's no threat to the public.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.