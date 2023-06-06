SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire in South Spokane where one shop is destroyed.
According to emergency crews on scene, the fire started in a shop around 10:21 p.m. on June 6 near the 7400 block of S. Plymouth Road. Crews told NonStop Local the homeowner was trying to put out the fire with a garden hose and would not leave when fire crews told him to so the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was called and the homeowner left the scene.
Fire crews worked and contained the fire within 50 minutes. Fire crews say there is extensive damage to the shop.
Spokane County Fire District 3, Spokane County Fire District 10 and the Spokane Fire Department responded to this fire. The cause remains under investigation.