Spokane Count Sheriffs Office says an employee at the Petro Stopping Center in Spokane was hit by vehicle when she tried to stop a suspected shoplifter.
According to witness, the employee chased the suspected shoplifter out of the store. When the suspect got into a vehicle the employee stood in front of it with her hands up.
The suspect then moved forward a couple times before accelerating cause the employee to land on the hood. The suspect then slammed on the brakes and the employee fell off.
Witnesses say the suspect drove off onto I-90 east headed towards Spokane.
Investigators say the employee was not seriously hurt. Deputies say they think the suspect drove off in a white Honda sedan.
