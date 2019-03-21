MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A shoplifting suspect in Mount Vernon was killed by a passing vehicle when an officer used a Taser to disable him during a chase that led into the roadway.
KOMO reports that about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mount Vernon police responded a Walmart for a report of a shoplifter running away from the store. A witness gave them a description of the suspect who had been last seen just south of the store.
An officer arriving to the scene saw a man nearby who fit the description and engaged in a brief foot chase.
As the man started to run across Freeway Dr., the officer deployed a Taser that knocked the man to the ground. A southbound vehicle ran over the suspect, killing him.
The Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team continues to investigate.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)