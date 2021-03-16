SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man is out hundreds of dollars and without the item he set to purchase after a compelling ad on social media. A further look into the company shows the Better Business Bureau was seeing so many similar complaints come in, they put out an alert to customers.
"It looked really, really promising," Andrew Goodrich said of the aligner company. "There were all these testimonials. It looked really great."
But you know what they say, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Complaints from customers of a company called 'Smilelove' have been piling up for months, according to complaints listed on the BBB's website.
In 2020, the BBB put out this alert, 'BBB has recently received a high volume of complaints concerning customers receiving a notice that their aligners aren't being shipped and won't be refunded either. BBB records show Smilelove is still actively recruiting new clients without a clear warning on their website that the company is experiencing problems with service and delivery. These complaints are currently pending as BBB is waiting for the business’ response.'
Additional business information on the BBB page indicates Smilelove is believed to be out of business. But if you look at their website, products and sales are still being advertised. That's why Andrew wanted to share his story. He says he doesn't want this to happen to anyone else on their site, or any others potentially doing bad business.
"I'm in the process of making a complaint to the Attorney General too, but I wanted people to know this is going on so the (same thing) doesn't happen to them," he said.
Andrew says he was encouraged by reviews on Smilelove's website after seeing an ad for them on his Facebook page. Customer testimonials on their site are all glowing, but if you look them up elsewhere, it's a different story. The BBB currently has 892 complaints on the company. Andrew says next time, before handing over any money, he'll be much more wary.
"They did a good job on their website," he said. "When I saw it was less than $2,000 for the aligners, I was just like...and they finance it...I'll try it."
Last year, Andrew said he paid the required $250 deposit. Next, he set up the monthly payments through a third party.
"The only thing they sent me after my down payment was the impression kit," he said. "Nothing else."
He contacted that third party involved in the financing to make a formal dispute which finally stopped the monthly withdrawals of $56.04. He says he is currently out roughly $500 in all this and is not optimistic he will see a refund. He also disputed the transactions with his bank but didn't do so in their 60-day required window. Because of that, he says they were unable to help.
Andrew says he just wants others to use caution, especially as the website appears to be advertising more specials and deals for purchases. He wishes instead, the site would provide an explanation for him and so many others.
"It takes a minute to put up a message saying we're out of business or not accepting new patients," he said.
KHQ did call numbers listed for Smilelove and they were not operating, or busy.