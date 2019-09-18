A new bike lane is coming to Spokane’s University District later this month, and city officials say they need cyclists to give it a try before it disappears.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the short-term bike lane will be located along Spokane Falls Boulevard from Sherman Street to Cincinnati Street. The Spokesman says the bike lane will be there for a week and will link the University District Gateway Bridge and the Cincinnati Greenway.
Spokane City Council member Breean Beggs told the Spokesman that the short-term project is a cost-effective way to determine if a long-term solution is needed in the area.
The Spokesman-Review says the bike lane is expected to show up on September 28.