Thursday high pressure strengthens across the Pacific Northwest, delivering a stretch of beautiful weather, with daytime highs that jump into the 70's (and some areas the 80's) through the weekend. With the warm weather on the way, many of you are headed to one of our beautiful lakes or rivers. Water temperatures however are still frigid, in the 40's and rives are running high and fast. Please use caution and wear your life jacket!  
 
A system moving in overnight Sunday into Monday will bring increasing clouds and a few light showers to kick off this next week, and will drop our temperatures back into the upper 60's and low 70's through Wednesday. 
 
With the warming temperatures the NW Avalanche center has issued a special avalanche bulletin for the WA Cascades, Olympics and Mt. Hood through 6pm Saturday.  Please avoid any travel, hiking, snow shoeing or snowmobiling during this time. 
 

