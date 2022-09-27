Leslie Lowe
Is it August, or September?
 
Daytime highs look to peak Tuesday afternoon rias daytime highs head about 15 to 20° above average into the mid to upper 80s and 90s!
 
A storm system will move in mid-week, binging a round of breezy conditions, scattered rain showers and much cooler temperatures to wrap up the week. 
 
This weekend's weather looks AMAZING! With temperatures warming back into the 70s under sunny skies!
 

