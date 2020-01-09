Update Jan. 9, 7:00 pm
KELLOGG, Idaho - Searchers were able to recover the body of the last missing person following Silver Mountain's Tuesday avalanche.
According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the recovery was in the debris field of the avalanche area near Wardner Peak.
"Our deepest condolences go out to all the family and friends affected by this tragic event," the Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page.
Information regarding the recovered person will be released once the family has been notified.
The Sheriff's Office also extended thanks to the 140 volunteers who showed up to assist in the search efforts along with multiple law enforcement agencies and other area ski resources.
Update Jan. 9, 2:15 pm
KELLOGG, Idaho - Silver Mountain has confirmed that the body of the last known skier in Tuesday's fatal avalanche has been found in the debris.
There are no more missing people reported and rescue teams are returning to the base.
"Our deepest condolences and support go out to all the family members of those involved in this incident, including victims, witnesses and first responders," Silver Mountain wrote in a Facebook post.
Silver Mountain also extended thanks to Silver Mountain Ski Patrol, the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Shoshone County Search and Rescue, Coeur d'Alene FEMA Disaster Team, ski patrol members from all resorts in the region and all the people who volunteered their time and effort in the search.
Update 1:50pm
KELLOGG, Idaho - Shoshone County Sheriff Mike Gunderson has confirmed that a third body has been located on Silver Mountain following Tuesday's avalanche.
According to Gunderson, the body has not been identified and they can not confirm whether it is the missing skier.
Previous Coverage:
KELLOGG, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff, Mike Gunderson, tells KHQ’s Noelle Lashley that while they have not yet found a third person buried in Tuesday’s avalanche on Silver Mountain, they appear to be making progress.
The Sheriff says that no body has been located at this time, but they did find abnormal signatures near Wardner Peak, where the avalanche happened.
Sheriff Gunderson says that he will immediately alert KHQ if and when a body is found.
