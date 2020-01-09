Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY... .A POTENT WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE INLAND NORTHWEST FRIDAY. LIGHT SNOW WILL BEGIN IN THE MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY WITH SNOW FALL INCREASING FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS IN IDAHO. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE AND WILL IMPACT THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&