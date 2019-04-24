KELLOGG, Idaho - One man has been arrested after an investigation into several fires in and around Kellogg back in August.
According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Daniel Robinson was arrested on Tuesday, April 23 for one count of felony arson.
A collaborated investigation began in August, 2018 between the Kellogg Police Department, the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the Kellogg Fire Department District #2, the Shoshone County Prosecutors Office and the Idaho Department of Lands.
Together they investigated about 18 separate fire starts. The investigation included several interviews, hours of video footage and collection of evidence from each scene.