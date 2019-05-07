An SOS incident led Shoshone County first responders to an eventual search and rescue situation ending with the location of a Spokane man's body who had suffered a heart attack.
Monday afternoon, the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Emergency Response Coordinator Center referencing an SOS message stating, "Heart," along with GPS coordinates close to Eagle Creek Rd. near Murray.
As medical units were en route, Robert Hopkins of Spokane located a residence in the Eagle Creek area and used their phone to contact the SCSO. Hopkins told dispatch he believed his friend, whom he had been riding ATV's with, had died of a heart attack. He described the incident occurring at a remote location near Eagle Creek Rd.
Medical units were staged and two deputies and the Shoshone County Coroner responded with search and rescue equipment, later locating 52-year-old Todd David La Rue over five miles up Forest Road 152.
An autopsy determined La Rue died as a result of a massive heart attack.