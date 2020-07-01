OSBURN, Idaho. - Shoshone County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police are looking for a felon in Osburn after neighbors reportedly heard gunshots.
Neighbors say the man, Ryan Rickets, threatened them earlier this week after they asked him to stop shooting off fireworks. When they heard what sounded like gunshots on Wednesday, July 1, they went to investigate and Rickets chased them off.
There have been reports that Rickets fired shots at deputies when they responded but didn't hit them before locking himself inside a home in the Nuckols Gulch area. A woman and children were also reportedly inside the home but have since exited unhurt.
Deputies are still reportedly searching for Rickets in that area. Neighbors are advised to remain inside their homes with the doors locked.
