WALLACE, Idaho - Shoshone County Fire Protection District One firefighters were busy battling a house fire Saturday morning on Resident Street in Wallace, Idaho.
Witnesses and neighbors said they heard a loud explosion before the home caught fire around 1:00 a.m. A woman and her dog were seen standing outside the home.
KHQ put in a call to the Shoshone County Fire Protection District One, but we have not heard back.
This is a developing story and will updated when more information becomes available.
